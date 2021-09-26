Goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.

It was a position Tottenham never looked likely to recover from, though Son Heung-min did score a late consolation for Spurs, Arsenal leapfrogging their rivals in the table with a third successive victory having started the season with three straight defeats.

The Gunners sit above Spurs on goal difference yet, while the manner of the triumph delighted Arteta, he wants to see such performances on a regular basis from a team four points adrift of the top four.

Asked what he liked most about Arsenal's display, Arteta told Sky Sports: "The determination, the conviction and connection with our people.

"Today is one example of what we're trying to do, now we have to be consistent."

On the rapid turnaround in fortunes after conceding nine goals without reply in their opening three defeats, Arteta told his post-match media conference: "That’s the beauty of this game and the danger of this game as well. It changes so quickly at both ends.

"You always have to be alert and seek improvements which I think we can still do.

"This is an Arsenal team that they have won a game today and their manager saw a lot of things that he feels very related to. I'm proud of the way we played.

"It was one of the nicest feelings I've had in this stadium."

The feel-good factor for Arteta was slightly dented by an injury to Granit Xhaka, who was hurt in the build-up to Son's goal for Tottenham.

And the early signs point to the Gunners having to cope without the Switzerland midfielder going forward.

Arteta said: "I'm pretty worried because it doesn't look very positive at the moment."