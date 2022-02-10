Gabriel Magalhaes put Arsenal in front against the run of play at Molineux on Friday (AEDT) but the Gunners were forced to cling on for a first victory of 2022 after Martinelli saw red.

The Brazilian lost his composure after being denied a free-kick and was shown two yellow cards at once by referee Michael Oliver in the 69th minute.

💬 “I’m extremely proud of them, but we have to stop doing that.”



Watch @m8arteta’s honest post-match interview here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 10, 2022

The first was for attempting to stop Daniel Podence taking a throw-in and the second was for barging Chiquinho over after chasing the ball back.

It was the 15th red card Arsenal have received in all competitions since Arteta took over in December 2019 – seven more than any other Premier League side in that time frame.

The Spaniard is eager for an explanation after what he considered an unprecedented dismissal.

"It's the first time I've seen a red card like this in 18 years that I've been in this league. I think you have to be pretty willing to give a red card in that situation," Arteta said.

"But it's what happened. We know that playing with 10 men in this league you're not going to get the points that we want and we have to stop it.

"But to be fair, it's difficult to find more arguments and more ways to transmit that to the players. Everybody says it's the most disciplined group they've seen in the last 15 years, but still we are getting red cards for other things.

"If you ask me if I'm happy with the decisions we've had this season, I'm not at all. But that's a conversation I will have privately with the officials. We need explanations, we need explanations with what happened in VAR and I need explanations with what happened today."

Wolves boss Bruno Lage also complained about the officiating at Molineux.

He felt Gabriel's goal – the first his side have conceded from a corner in the top-flight this term – should have been disallowed for a foul by Alexandre Lacazette on goalkeeper Jose Sa. Lage also questioned why an own goal by Granit Xhaka was chalked off for offside against Raul Jimenez.

"I think there were two strange decisions, especially for our 'goal'. But we continue to work," said Lage.

"I saw the Arsenal goal and the striker kicked Jose Sa's hand. It's clear, so clear. When you look at the image it's a strange decision.

"I'm disappointed because I thought we were the better team. Our tempo was very good and we managed the game well but we didn't score our chances and we suffered from a set piece."