Saka shot wide from 12 yards in the 52nd minute of Sunday's encounter at London Stadium, with Jarrod Bowen swiftly pulling West Ham level.

Mikel Arteta's team – which saw Manchester City defeat Leicester City 3-1 on Sunday – started brilliantly, going 2-0 up inside 10 minutes thanks to Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

Yet Said Benrahma's penalty saw the nerves set in, with West Ham taking advantage of Saka's shocker as Arsenal were unable to restore their six-point lead at the top.

Arsenal looked set to canter to victory after a stunning opening 10 minutes.

Jesus tucked in at the back post following slick combination play between Ben White and Odegaard, who made it 2-0 with a cushioned volley from Gabriel Martinelli's exquisite cross.

Yet Thomas Partey gifted West Ham a lifeline when he was robbed by Declan Rice, who fed Lucas Paqueta, with the Brazil international drawing a desperate lunge from compatriot Gabriel Magalhaes.

Having been sent the wrong way by Benrahma's penalty, Ramsdale denied West Ham a quickfire second when he tipped over Michail Antonio's header, with another Partey blunder having handed the Hammers a free-kick.

Antonio's handball from Martinelli's strike seemed destined to signal game over for West Ham, only for Saka to slice the resulting spot-kick well wide.

West Ham made Arsenal pay. Bowen capitalised on slack defending to latch onto Thilo Kehrer's punt, with Ramsdale unable to keep out the winger's volley.

Arsenal was saved by the woodwork late on, Antonio's header striking the crossbar, though the title race momentum nevertheless seems to have swung City's way.