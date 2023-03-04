WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Phillip Billing scored the second-fastest goal in Premier League history to hand the Cherries a shock lead after just 9.11 seconds, with Marcos Senesi doubling the advantage in the second half.

Thomas Partey and Ben White struck in quick succession to bring Arsenal level, although it seemed the Gunners would remain on course to drop crucial points in the title race.

Substitute Nelson had other ideas though, firing in from outside the box in the dying moments to restore a five-point advantage over Manchester City.