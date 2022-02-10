Arsenal holds on after bizarre Martinelli send off February 10, 2022 22:40 1:30 min Gabriel Magalhaes ended Arsenal's five-game winless run but it was forced to cling on for a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves after Gabriel Martinelli saw red. MISSED the match? Full match replay tonight from 6.30pm AEDT on beIN 2 & CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Premier League Gabriel Martinelli Gabriel Magalhaes -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal 0:35 min Arteta baffled by bizarre Martinelli send off 1:30 min Premier League: Liverpool v Leicester 1:30 min Arsenal holds on after bizarre Martinelli send off 1:30 min Jota doubles up as Liverpool downs Leicester 2:55 min Rublev outclasses Kwon in Rotterdam 2:27 min Tsitsipas books quarter finals meet with de Minaur 0:58 min McManaman reflects on 'best' call to join Madrid 0:39 min Perth Glory stars baffled by strange decision 0:57 min Palmeiras stars primed for match of a lifetime