Smith Rowe took his tally for the season to 10 in all competitions with a fine individual effort in the 48th minute at Emirates Stadium.

Saka then secured the points for Mikel Arteta’s side when he drilled home with 11 minutes remaining, before Christian Norgaard's consolation in the dying moments.

While the Gunners remain sixth on the table, they closed the gap on fourth-placed Manchester United to a single point and still have two games in hand.

Arsenal, unbeaten in its previous 32 home Premier League games against promoted sides, dominated from the start, with Saka's deflected strike testing David Raya before Alexandre Lacazette rounded off a neat move, only to be denied an opener by the offside flag.

Martin Odegaard had a shot blocked and Ben White volleyed at Raya as the hosts enjoyed 80.1 per cent of the possession during the first half, but a goal eluded them.

However, the breakthrough did arrive three minutes after the restart. Lacazette found Smith Rowe, who cut inside from the left before sweeping a low shot into the far corner.

Raya got down well to keep out Saka from distance as Arsenal went in search of a second, while the Spaniard also produced smart reflexes to deny Odegaard after Pontus Jansson's loose header.

But Raya was powerless as the Gunners put the result beyond doubt, Thomas Partey feeding Saka, who arrowed a powerful shot in off the far post.

Brentford pulled one back through Norgaard deep into stoppage-time, the Denmark international becoming only the second player for a promoted club to score home and away against Arsenal, but it was always likely to prove a consolation.