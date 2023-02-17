Arsenal and Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association for surrounding referee Anthony Taylor during their mid-week Premier League clash.

Defending champion City replaced the Gunners at the top of the table with a 3-1 victory at Emirates Stadium.

Tensions were high during such a huge showdown between the top two in the battle for the title.

The FA announced both clubs had been charged for allegedly failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in relation to three incidents that saw official Taylor confronted.

A statement from the governing body said: "Arsenal and Manchester City have been charged after their players surrounded the match official at different times during the Premier League fixture on Wednesday 15 February.

"It's alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, with Arsenal's players surrounding the match official during the 56th minute, and Manchester City's doing so during the 42nd and 64th minutes.

"Both clubs have until Tuesday 21 February to provide their respective responses."