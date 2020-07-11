Bottom club Norwich needed all three points to have any hope of preserving its top-flight status but was undone by a superb individual performance from Antonio.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring with a back-post volley in the 11th minute and headed into the bottom-right corner in first-half stoppage-time to give Norwich a mountain to climb.

Antonio nodded in on the rebound having been denied one-on-one by Tim Krul to complete his hat-trick nine minutes into the second half.

It was 4-0 in the 74th minute when Antonio flicked home at the near post on a miserable day for Norwich as its return back to the EFL Championship was confirmed.

David Moyes's Hammers are six points clear of the bottom three with three matches to play, although 18th-placed Bournemouth has a game in hand.