The Toffees have been without a permanent manager since sacking Marco Silva on 5 December, in the wake of a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby which left them in the Premier League's bottom three.

Duncan Ferguson has been in interim charge since then, guiding an injury-hit side to a win over Chelsea and a draw with Manchester United, although Everton did exit the Carabao Cup after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Leicester City on Thursday (AEDT).

However, Ancelotti, who was dismissed by Napoli on 10 December despite taking the Serie A club to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League and securing a second-place finish in Italy last season, has now been confirmed as Silva's permanent replacement.

It presents something of a coup for Everton, which sits 16th on the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone.

Ancelotti, who previously managed in England with Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup in 2009-2010, attended Everton's 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday (AEDT) as a spectator before and will oversee his first match in charge at home to Burnley on Boxing Day.

"This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base," Ancelotti, who also confirmed Ferguson will be part of his backroom team, said.

"There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.

"I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I'm pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward."

The 60-year-old has also coached Juventus, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, winning the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.