The centre-back's deflected shot - later credited as a Ruben Dias own goal - helped Albion to earn a share of the spoils at Manchester City earlier this month and his looping effort came off the post before spinning beyond a helpless Alisson at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool was dominant during the first half and should have had more than Sadio Mane's sublime finish to show for their efforts.

However, nerves set in and, after Joel Matip added to Jurgen Klopp's injury headache at centre-back, an increasingly emboldened West Brom drew level.

Sam Johnstone saved magnificently to keep out a Roberto Firimino header as Liverpool had to settle for extending its lead at the summit over Everton to three points.