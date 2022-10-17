That is the opinion of former Liverpool striker John Aldridge, who discussed Alexander-Arnold's recent struggles.

The right-back's performances have been scrutinised since the start of the campaign following a series of lax defensive displays.

Alexander-Arnold already faced a battle to make England's World Cup squad before contributing to Liverpool's underwhelming results.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate did not use Alexander-Arnold in the September internationals as he explained squad rival Kieran Trippier's "all-round game is ahead".

Until this season, Alexander-Arnold's club form had at least been consistent, and Aldridge is confident he will soon be back to his best.

"You're looking at one of the best full-backs in the world," Aldridge told Stats Perform. "Attacking wise, [he is] the best full-back in the world, without a doubt.

"He's a local lad. He's focused. He just needs to learn a bit about the defensive responsibilities he has.

"But he's got to be allowed to do what he does, and he's been let down by players in front of him and the midfield that don't cover for him as well this year, in my opinion.

"So, it's not entirely his fault, but he seems to be getting the finger pointed at him all the time, and what Gareth Southgate did to him, I don't think that did him any good at all.

"He's a young lad, this is the first time he's gone through anything like this. Everything's been rosy for him.

"And you've got to learn how to take the rough with the smooth in football, and he will come out of this, and he will be a better player for it."

Alexander-Arnold could yet go to Qatar with England next month, with Kyle Walker and Reece James both injured.

Aldridge said: "I think Reece James is out now by all accounts. Will he take Trent? If he doesn't take him, he's not the manager I thought he was, and I think he's done a very good job for England, Gareth.

"From my personal point of view, I'm going to be selfish and say I hope he doesn't go. But if he wants to go, I hope he goes."