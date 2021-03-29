It was revealed on Monday that City's record goalscorer will bring down the curtain on a stunning, trophy-laden 10-year stay at the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in June.

The Argentina international has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five EFL Cups at City, scoring 257 goals in 384 appearances.

He could add four more trophies to that haul this season – including the coveted Champions League – with Pep Guardiola's side still in a position to seal an unprecedented quadruple.

In a statement posted on social media, Aguero paid tribute to City's fans and revealed his next destination will not be a step down.

"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons – unusual for a professional player in this day and age," he wrote.

"Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club; people who will always be in my heart.

"I was to join during the reconstruction era of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest of the world.

"The task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on others. As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans.

"Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level."