Reports say England's top flight could resume as early as June after being suspended in March, with a meeting set to be held on Saturday.

But Aguero feels most players are fearful amid the COVID-19 crisis, with more than 233,000 deaths worldwide from among those to test positive for the virus.

"The majority of players are scared because they have family, they have children, they have babies," he told El Chiringuito TV. "When we go back, I imagine that we will be very tense, we will be very careful and the moment someone feels ill, you will think, 'what's gone on there?'

"It does scare me."

The United Kingdom has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 171,000 confirmed cases and a death toll exceeding 26,000.

Argentina international Aguero said the fact some people could be asymptomatic was worrying.

"I'm scared but I'm with my girlfriend here and I'm not going to be in contact with other people. I'm locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend," Aguero said.

"They're saying that there are people that have it and don't have any symptoms but still infect you. That's why I am here at home.

"Maybe I have the illness and I don't even know."

City was 25 points adrift of leader Liverpool when the Premier League was suspended, while it was still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup.