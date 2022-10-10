Ageless Young seals Aston Villa draw with stunner October 10, 2022 23:46 1:31 min Ashley Young showed he's still got it at 37, as the former Manchester United star scored a stunning equaliser for Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Highlights Aston Villa Nottingham Forest Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:31 min Ageless Young seals Aston Villa draw with stunner 4:22 min Sarri-ball at its best as Lazio thumps Fiorentina 2:54 min Thiem cruises into last 16 at Gijon Open 0:47 min Sule is awe of Bellingham's 'Exceptional talent' 1:42 min Rabiot backs 'complete' Allegri to revive Juventus 0:43 min Brighton's Mwepu forced to retire at 24 9:04 min Musiala isolating after testing postive for COVID 5:05 min Gladbach wins Rhine derby shootout against Koln 3:39 min Huddersfield gets first win under Fotheringham 3:31 min Ligue 1: Montpellier v Monaco