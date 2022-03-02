Roman Abramovich has announced he is to sell Chelsea, saying the decision is "in the best interest of the club" amid public backlash around Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, who bought Chelsea in 2003, has come under intense scrutiny in the past week following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian also confirmed he is setting up a charitable foundation to benefit "all victims of the war in Ukraine", to which he will donate all net proceeds of the sale of the Premier League club.



Statement from Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2022

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart," Abramovich said.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

The 55-year-old oligarch has been photographed with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the past, and while it was claimed last week that Abramovich has no involvement in politics, a spokesperson for the Blues' owner suggested to the Press Association on Monday that he was "trying to help" achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict.