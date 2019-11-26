Abraham studies strikers on YouTube to up his game November 26, 2019 23:53 0:27 min Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham says he takes inspiration from the world's best strikers, watching the likes of Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski on YouTube to improve his game. News Chelsea Football Premier League Tammy Abraham -Latest Videos 0:49 min Lampard slams Barkley's lack of professionalism 0:27 min Abraham studies strikers on YouTube to up his game 0:48 min Ancelotti rules out Napoli resignation 1:31 min Sensational four-goal Lewy leads Bayern rout 0:45 min Sven Bender's stunning volley sinks Lokomotiv 1:31 min Spurs fight back from two down to reach last 16 1:31 min Breakthrough win keeps Atalanta's hopes alive 1:31 min Mbappe late show seals top spot for PSG 1:31 min Dybala stunner secures top spot for Juventus 1:31 min Manchester City progresses despite dour draw