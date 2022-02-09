Zouma's cat seized by RSPCA after attack

The disturbing clip surfaced on Tuesday (AEDT), with Zouma's actions condemned by the Hammers, RSPCA and other animal welfare groups.

While a statement from Zouma said he was "deeply sorry", he was still selected by David Moyes for Wednesday's (AEDT) match against Watford, which West Ham won 1-0.

"It is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it," Moyes said.

Both the club and the RSPCA confirmed Zouma's two cats had been taken into care, while his fine – reported to be worth £250,000 – will be donated to charity. Further punishment may follow the RSPCA's investigation.

West Ham said: "West Ham United can confirm that the club is supporting an RSPCA investigation into the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video circulated online this week.

"Kurt and the club are co-operating fully with the investigation and the player has willingly complied with the steps taken in the initial stage of the process, including delivering his family's two cats to the RSPCA for assessment.

"Kurt is extremely remorseful and, like everyone at the club, fully understands the depth of feeling surrounding the incident and the need for action to be taken.

"Separate to the RSPCA's investigation and pending further sanction once the outcome of that process is determined, West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated.

"The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities.

"West Ham United would like to reiterate our condemnation of Kurt's actions and make it clear that the matter continues to be handled with the utmost seriousness.

"However, we believe it is now important to allow the RSPCA to conduct their investigation in a fair and thorough manner, and will be making no further comment at this stage."

The RSPCA said in a short message on Twitter: "We'd like to reassure people that we're investigating and the cats are safe and in our care.

We've had lots of messages regarding an upsetting video of a cat and would like to reassure people we're aware of it. We will always look into any complaints made about animal welfare but we can't comment on individual matters for legal reasons.

"We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and we need to follow the proper legal process and not discuss due to UK GDPR laws."