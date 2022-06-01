Zouma sentenced to community service over cat abuse

The West Ham defender has also been banned from owning cats for five years.

Zouma was charged with three animal welfare offences in May after he was alleged to have harmed one of his two pet cats.

He appeared to kick and slap the animal in a shocking video that was widely shared on social media in early February, leading the RSPCA to launch an investigation.

The France international was sentenced on Wednesday after attending Thames Magistrates' Court last week, pleading guilty to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

His brother Yoan – who plays for non-league side Dagenham & Redbridge – also admitted to one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring Zouma to commit an offence after filming and sharing the clip.

Zouma's two cats were taken into care by the RSPCA in March, with West Ham boss David Moyes condemning his "diabolical" actions and the club handing him the maximum possible fine, reported to have been £250,000.

In a statement released after the sentencing, as reported by Sky Sports, the club said: "West Ham United wishes to make clear that we condemn in the strongest terms any form of animal abuse or cruelty.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable and is not in line with the values of the football club. Within 48 hours of the footage emerging, we fined Kurt the maximum available to the club.

"Every single penny of this money is now with a number of deserving charities, all dedicated to animal welfare.

"Kurt admitted at the earliest opportunity that what he did was wrong. He has apologised without reservation.

"We hope that now the court has reached its decision, everyone will allow Kurt the chance to learn from his mistake and move on."