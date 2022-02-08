Zouma 'deeply sorry' for disturbing cat attack

The 27-year-old France international can be picking up the cat and kicking it across the kitchen floor, chasing it and also slapping it while in a child's arms.

The footage, obtained by The Sun, was filmed by Zouma's brother Yoan, who can be heard laughing, and posted on Snapchat.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video," Zouma said.

"I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

The Hammers put out a statement, condemning Zouma's actions and stating the matter would be dealt with internally.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated," the club statement said.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."