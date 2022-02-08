Zouma condemned for sickening attack on cat

West Ham has come out and condemned Zouma for his actions after the defender was filmed slapping and kicking the cat in disturbing footage.

The video was captioned with 'sa commence', meaning 'it's starting' in French as Zouma repeatedly abused the cat with a child present.

In a statement to The Sun, West Ham condemned Zouma's actions, saying:

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."