Zlatan relished silencing 'haters' at Man United

The legendary Sweden striker scored 28 goals in his only full season with the Red Devils in 2016-17, finding the back of the net 17 times in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic won the Carabao Cup and also picked up a UEFA Europa League winners' medal, although he did not face his former club Ajax in the final due to injury.

The 40-year-old Milan frontman revealed he enjoyed silencing those who wanted him to fail in England before departing in March 2018.

He said: "I had fun. I really enjoyed because when I came, everybody was against it. And then in England, they didn't like me.

"All these haters, after three months, they started to like me, I didn't like them anymore. I like people when they hate you because then they bring out the better of you. I had fun. [It] is a great competition, [an] amazing atmosphere.

"And I'm happy I played for United, which I think is the best team in England. And I think it was the right choice to go to Manchester United.

"I think I came in a good moment. Because it's easy to come to a club when the success is already there.

"It's more difficult when you come and the challenge is different. And then if you manage to have a success, you're part of the story. So the fans [were] great to me. And I really enjoyed [it]. A lot of things happened."