Zlatan relished silencing 'haters' at Man United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had "fun" during his time at Manchester United as the "haters" gave him further fuel to demonstrate his class.

The legendary Sweden striker scored 28 goals in his only full season with the Red Devils in 2016-17, finding the back of the net 17 times in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic won the Carabao Cup and also picked up a UEFA Europa League winners' medal, although he did not face his former club Ajax in the final due to injury.

The 40-year-old Milan frontman revealed he enjoyed silencing those who wanted him to fail in England before departing in March 2018.

He said: "I had fun. I really enjoyed because when I came, everybody was against it. And then in England, they didn't like me.

"All these haters, after three months, they started to like me, I didn't like them anymore. I like people when they hate you because then they bring out the better of you. I had fun. [It] is a great competition, [an] amazing atmosphere.

"And I'm happy I played for United, which I think is the best team in England. And I think it was the right choice to go to Manchester United.

"I think I came in a good moment. Because it's easy to come to a club when the success is already there.

"It's more difficult when you come and the challenge is different. And then if you manage to have a success, you're part of the story. So the fans [were] great to me. And I really enjoyed [it]. A lot of things happened."

