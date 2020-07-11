EFL Championship
Ziyech trains with Chelsea for the first time

Hakim Ziyech has had his first training session as a Chelsea player.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Blues after Ajax accepted a deal in February that could be worth €44 million ($71.6 million).

With the Eredivisie season having been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ziyech has largely been out of action since early March, but he was put through his paces during a fitness session at Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Saturday.

The Morocco international arrived in England on Friday and was pictured with friends at a Mayfair restaurant that evening.

Ziyech underwent light fitness training with a view to being incorporated into first-team sessions in the coming weeks, although he is unavailable to head coach Frank Lampard until the 2020-2021 season.

Chelsea, which is third in the Premier League with three matches remaining, suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday (AEST).

