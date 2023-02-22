Xavi backs Qatari Man United bidder

Al Thani fronted one of two public bids for United ahead of last week's 'soft' deadline.

Relatively little is known of the Qatari banker, who hopes to purchase 100 per cent of the club after the Glazer family put their stake up for sale.

But Xavi, the Barcelona coach facing United this week, spent two and a half years coaching Al Sadd in Qatar.

The 43-year-old was also previously a player at Al Sadd and is familiar with Al Thani, he said on Wednesday.

"He is a responsible, serious person, a good fit for United," Xavi said. "I worked in Qatar for six years and I know the sheikh."

Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS has launched a rival bid to that led by Al Thani, planning an offer only for the Glazers' stake.