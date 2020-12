Wolves players told to avoid supermarkets

Some Premier League clubs have been allowed to welcome fans back to grounds over recent weeks, as the United Kingdom government moved to a 'tier system'.

However, with large swathes of the country now back under stricter restrictions as infection rates rise, only Liverpool and Everton are allowed to welcome home fans to their matches.

Only one Premier League match this season has had to be postponed due to COVID-19, with Newcastle United's squad having been unable to attend its training ground ahead of a clash with Aston Villa because of an outbreak within the group.

The league is now reverting to twice-a-week testing as the fixture list becomes more and more congested, and Wolves have taken steps to reduce their players' exposure.

"It is about protecting ourselves," Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, our staff in the kitchen put together a big box of the basic things that we need and during the high moment of the pandemic, everybody had it.

"As it started to improve, we said: 'OK, now you are free to go and do your own shopping.'

"But now the levels are increasing and there is the new variation that everybody is worried about, we started to do it again. So the players and their families are not going to the supermarkets.

"It is about protecting ourselves. There are so many people to take care of us."

Wolves have been in indifferent form and lost to Burnley last time out. They take on Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (AEDT) before facing Manchester United two days later, with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion rounding off their festive fixture list.