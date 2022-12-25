Wolves complete Christmas Day signing of Cunha

Cunha, a Brazil international who joined Atleti from Hertha Berlin in 2021, is the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era at Molineux.

The 23-year-old has joined on loan, although the transfer will automatically become permanent should certain clauses be triggered.

Lopetegui had already confirmed the transfer on Friday, but the club made the official announcement on Sunday (AEDT).

Cunha will officially join on 1 January 2023, subject to a work permit.

A member of Brazil's gold medal-winning side at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, Cunha scored six goals in 29 LaLiga appearances for Atleti in the 2021-2022 campaign, but has failed to find the net this season.

"He's a good player. I know him, and I think he's a good signing for us for the present and also for the future," Lopetegui said of Cunha at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wolves' trip to Everton.

"He is a very complete forward. He has a good condition, good skills, not only technically but physically. This is England, and in the Premier League you have to be a very complete forward if you want to survive.

"I think he has this profile to play here for a lot of years. Of course, we are going to help him to develop his strengths in the future."