Wolves boost as Nunes red card is overturned

Nunes, an unused substitute, was sent off late on in Wolves' 4-2 home defeat to fellow struggler Leeds United on Sunday (AEDT).

The Portugal international had been remonstrating with the officials over the decision to allow Leeds' fourth goal, scored by Rodrigo, to stand despite what appeared to be a foul by Marc Roca in the build-up.

Julen Lopetegui confirmed Nunes was complaining about the linesman and that they would appeal the decision, with referee Michael Salisbury having incorrectly sent the midfielder off for violent conduct, which would have resulted in him missing games against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Brentford.

Wolves will be without Jonny, however, after the defender was sent off for a lunge on Luke Ayling.

The defeat left Wolves in 13th place in the Premier League, one point above Leeds and just three clear of the relegation zone.

Lopetegui thought his side were hard done by, with the former Spain coach claiming Wolves should have had a penalty.

"I'm not waiting for [further apologies]. I just want them [the officials] to do their job," he said.