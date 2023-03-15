Winks in the dark over Spurs future throughout Samp loan

Winks' spell in Italy has been marred by an ankle injury, seeing him make only nine appearances since his August arrival.

Sampdoria has won just twice all season, putting it bottom of the table and 12 points from safety.

The England international's parent club have also had a disappointing season at times, including bowing out of the Champions League to Milan in the last 16, though they are challenging for the top four in the Premier League.

Winks, though, has not had any contact with Spurs, or their coach Antonio Conte.

The midfielder said: "Nobody from Tottenham has contacted me, not even the coach. I was and am fully focusing on Samp.

"I am on loan until the end of the season, I am satisfied with this experience, but I don’t know what the future holds, and I don’t want to think about it.

"I can only focus on the next match, but I am proud to have made this choice."

Winks is one of a number of Conte's fringe players who find themselves out on loan this season, alongside the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon.

His loan deal reportedly includes a £21million buy option, but this will be especially unlikely to be activated if Sampdoria is relegated.

Winks said: "I feel in debt to Sampdoria. If I had been available from the start, I would have given my all to help the team, but I don't want to think my presence would have been fundamental.

"This is a great team, regardless of what's going on. I am sorry because the club has always supported me, on and off the pitch. It was important to solve my ankle problem.

"There are amazing people here, and so are the fans. There is a strong sense of belonging and I can only be grateful to the team. There have been many changes, but we've never lacked support.

"We will continue to fight, we can still make it."