Ex-England international Wilshere announced his retirement at the age of 30 last week, having most recently played for Danish Superliga club AGF.

Wilshere graduated from Arsenal's academy and was regarded as one of the most promising players in world football at the time of his breakthrough.

He made his Premier League debut at the age of 16 years and 256 days in September 2008, which made him Arsenal's youngest league debutant.

After an encouraging loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, Wilshere cemented his place in the Arsenal team during the 2010-2011 campaign, making 35 top-flight appearances.

But the talented central midfielder went on to be plagued by injuries. After the 2010-11 season, he never managed to make more than 25 Premier League appearances in a single campaign again for the Gunners.

Stints with Bournemouth and West Ham followed, but again Wilshere struggled to stay fit, and he ultimately called it quits last week.

But having spent some time helping coach in the Arsenal academy while looking for a club last season, Wilshere has quickly set out on a new adventure by securing his first role in management back where it all began.

"It's a huge honour to have this role," he said. "It's no secret that I love this club. I love what we stand for and a big part of my life was spent in this academy, some of the best days of my life.

"This is a big opportunity for me, and I'm ready. I'm hungry and can't wait to help these young players thrive and be the best they can be on and off the pitch.

"It's a special feeling to be part of the Arsenal family. It never left me, and even though I moved on for a few years, my heart was always still at Arsenal.

"I can't wait to get started and help these young players thrive with a great team around me."