SPFL
Premier league

Williams signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool defender Neco Williams has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

WATCH every Liverpool match on demand on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The Premier League champion confirmed the 19-year-old put pen to paper on Tuesday (AEST), with the Reds away on a pre-season retreat to Austria.

He told the club's website: "It feels amazing. At the minute for me, I think there is no better place to learn and to become a better player than being here and working with the lads. I think we've got some of the best players in the world and we're one of the best teams in the world.

"For me personally, especially learning off Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Robbo [Andy Robertson] every day, getting their advice, seeing what they say, it's only going to make me a better player and I feel it.

"I take it day by day and I am maturing in my game, I am developing as a player and, like I said, I don't think there is a better place for me to work and keep going at it than here.

"Last season was my breakout season, but I think the more games I play now, the more I train, I feel I am becoming a better player.

"I feel I am developing a lot and, like I said before, learning off Trent and Robbo and getting their advice has helped me massively. In training I am learning from what they are doing, they are giving me advice on what to do attacking-wise and defensively."

Williams made six Premier League appearances last season and a further five in domestic cup competitions.

The Wales youth international was also part of the squad that won the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

News Liverpool Football Premier League
Previous Manchester City commissions David Silva statue
Read
Manchester City commissions David Silva statue
Next

Latest Stories