Williams signs new long-term Liverpool contract

The Premier League champion confirmed the 19-year-old put pen to paper on Tuesday (AEST), with the Reds away on a pre-season retreat to Austria.

He told the club's website: "It feels amazing. At the minute for me, I think there is no better place to learn and to become a better player than being here and working with the lads. I think we've got some of the best players in the world and we're one of the best teams in the world.

"For me personally, especially learning off Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Robbo [Andy Robertson] every day, getting their advice, seeing what they say, it's only going to make me a better player and I feel it.

"I take it day by day and I am maturing in my game, I am developing as a player and, like I said, I don't think there is a better place for me to work and keep going at it than here.

"Last season was my breakout season, but I think the more games I play now, the more I train, I feel I am becoming a better player.

"I feel I am developing a lot and, like I said before, learning off Trent and Robbo and getting their advice has helped me massively. In training I am learning from what they are doing, they are giving me advice on what to do attacking-wise and defensively."

Williams made six Premier League appearances last season and a further five in domestic cup competitions.

The Wales youth international was also part of the squad that won the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.