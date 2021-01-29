West Ham signs Lingard on loan from United

Lingard had fallen out of favour with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and failed to make a single Premier League appearance for the Old Trafford outfit this season.

The 28-year-old midfielder previously worked with West Ham boss David Moyes when the Scot was in charge at United.

"I'm excited. It's another new chapter in my life," Lingard told West Ham TV.

"Nothing is guaranteed but I've come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience.

"That's the main aim. I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch."

Lingard admitted his relationship with Moyes and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, whom he knows from the England squad, helped convince him to join the east London club.

He hopes the chance for regular first-team action with in-form West Ham, which sits fifth in the Premier League, will reignite his flagging career.

"There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move. The club is going in the right direction. We're on the right track and I'm here to help," he said.

"I've obviously had a previous relationship with the manager and I've played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team.

"I know a couple of the players as well – I know Dec (Rice) very well from the England side – and I feel I can really settle in here quickly."

Lingard's move to the London Stadium came after West Ham turned Said Benrahma's loan into a permanent transfer earlier on Saturday (AEDT).