West Ham completes Cornet signing

Cornet, who signed for Burnley from Ligue 1 club Lyon in 2021, impressed during his first season in England, scoring nine Premier League goals.

Yet the 25-year-old's efforts were not enough to keep Burnley up, as the Clarets suffered relegation for the first time since 2015.

Cornet never looked likely to stay with Vincent Kompany's team in the Championship, and the versatile winger has now made the switch to London, agreeing a five-year deal with an additional one-year option.

"It's a new step for me to join this big club and I'm really happy to be here, to be part of the project for the club. I'm just excited to start," Cornet, who was also linked with Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest, said.

"Everyone knows the level here in the Premier League is very high and I want to play here for that, so I'm really happy to be here for the next stage in my career."

While Cornet's arrival provides David Moyes with another attacking option, West Ham has this week been disappointed in its attempts to bring in Amadou Onana from Lille.

West Ham reportedly agreed a fee with the French side earlier this week, yet the 20-year-old midfielder is instead set to sign for Everton.

The Hammers open their Premier League campaign at home against champions Manchester City on Monday (AEST).