Werner's Chelsea drought extends to 10 games

The Germany international was substituted by head coach Frank Lampard at half-time against the Gunners which took his run of matches without scoring to 10 games in all competitions.

That drought is his longest since a run of 12 matches between March and September 2016 across spells at Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

Werner failed to register a shot on target against Arsenal and had just two touches inside the penalty area before he was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi during the 3-1 defeat.

Signed for a reported £47.5 million ($84.6 million) from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2020-2021 season, Werner has scored four goals in 15 Premier League games.

Werner's last goal for Chelsea came in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on 8 November (AEDT).

Lampard defended the 24-year-old's record ahead of the fixture with Arsenal despite his lack of goals and said he was "scaring teams" and "giving them a problem".