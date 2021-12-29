LaLiga
Welbeck denies Chelsea in stoppage time

Danny Welbeck scored in stoppage time as Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku followed up his first Premier League goal since September in Monday's (AEDT) 3-1 win at Aston Villa and looked like he would help his side to a second consecutive top-flight win with a fine header shortly before the half-hour mark.

Brighton carved out a host of opportunities in the second period and sealed the point its enterprising display deserved in added time when substitute Welbeck headed past Edouard Mendy.

That goal meant Chelsea moved into second above Liverpool but only by a point, while Brighton went up a place to 10th.

