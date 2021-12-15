Watford's visit to Burnley postponed

Claudio Ranieri's side were due to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed just hours before kick-off following the outbreak, which left Watford with an "insufficient number of first-team players available".

The Premier League board announced the postponement of the game with a statement, which explained the decision was made "following guidance from medical advisers".

"The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice," the statement said.

"In considering any application to postpone, the board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance."

The fixture between the two relegation-threatened sides becomes the third Premier League match to be called off, after Manchester United's trip to Brentford and Tottenham's meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion were both postponed.

The Premier League announced it has reverted to "emergency measures" amid a record number of players and staff testing positive for coronavirus in the past week.

The league recorded its highest figures for a seven-day period after 42 positive tests were returned, surpassing the 40 from January, with the results coming from a total of 3,805 tests carried out in the week of 6-12 December.

"In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced emergency measures," the statement continued.

"These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

Leicester City's home clash with Tottenham remains set to go ahead, despite Foxes' manager Brendan Rodgers revealing the host side will be without nine players due to a combination of coronavirus cases and injuries.

Rodgers and Antonio Conte both explained their respective sides had requested the game be postponed, but the Premier League have not granted that request.