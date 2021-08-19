Ward-Prowse signs new five-year Southampton deal

James Ward-Prowse has ended speculation over his future by signing a new five-year deal with Southampton.

Tottenham and Aston Villa had been linked with the Saints captain, who has made 323 appearances for the Premier League club after graduating from the academy.

The England international will not be on the move after committing his future to Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Ward-Prowse told the club's official website: "I'm over the moon. I think I'm probably the happiest man in the world right now. To come to this decision, I think has been massive and is a big step forward.



"To commit my future again to this football club is something I'm incredibly proud of and a new chapter begins now for me.

"It's probably the first time in my career that I've had that link away and that talk, but I think I was very keen to sit down and talk to the club and it's worked both ways; they've sat down and told me their admiration for me and the way they want me to lead the team – and this club has done so much for me, I can't put into the words the opportunities and chances that they've given me and I'm incredibly grateful for the club for doing that.

"I'm not finished yet here, I still have a lot left to give to this football club and I want to be there leading this team and ensuring I can give everything back and repay that faith the club have shown in me since I was eight years old."

Ward-Prowse is only the 28th player to play 300 or more games for Southampton and has scored 33 goals - 14 of those coming in the previous two seasons.

The 26-year-old's decision to remain with Saints will be a huge relief for Hasenhuttl after Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard joined Villa and Leicester City respectively.