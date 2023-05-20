SERIE A
Ward levels late to earn Palace a draw at Fulham

Joel Ward’s late equaliser ensured the points were split as Crystal Palace salvaged a 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for the Eagles in the first half but Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot kick in stoppage-time ensured the sides were level at the break.

The Serbian striker, who had returned to the Cottagers’ starting line-up for the first time since his eight-match ban, then looked to have ignited a comeback win when he fired in his 14th of the season.

The hosts, however, were denied a final home victory of the campaign when Ward levelled from his own rebound to send the Eagles back to Selhurst Park with a point.

