Villa's match with Burnley postponed as cases rise

Villa announced that the game would not go ahead just over two hours before it was due to kick off.

The late postponement of the fixture at Villa Park left Leeds United's home encounter with Arsenal as the only top-flight fixture in England on Sunday (AEDT).

A statement from Villa read: "The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as lateral flow tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich [City] in midweek.

"All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

"The club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption."

Everton's game against Leicester City on Monday (AEDT) was also called off, while a whole host of midweek matches were postponed because of soaring numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.

As it stands, three matches are set to go ahead on Monday (AEDT), with leader Manchester City travelling to relegation-threatened Newcastle United, Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on the road at Wolverhampton Wanderers.