Vieira calls for quotas to support black managers

The Crystal Palace boss is the only black manager in England's top flight in both men's and women's football.

A study conducted in October also found that only four per cent of bosses in the Premier League and EFL were black, a figure that does not align with the fact 43 per cent of players in the top flight are black.

In America, the NFL uses the 'Rooney Rule', which requires teams to interview ethnic minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs.

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Vieira does not necessarily agree with that approach but says such steps may have to be taken.

"Looking at the number of minorities or black players we have and seeing how few are staying in the game is difficult to understand," he said.

"That [quota] helped the NFL and US sport to move forward. There are more black coaches in the NBA and NFL, but I don't personally believe it is the right answer.

"You want to make a decision based on what you want as quality at your club for a manager.

"But if that can move things forward that is maybe the first step we can take. In the long term I hope owners will make decisions based on what the manager can do for the club.

"I heard so many excuses like ex-players don't want to do their badges, but it is not true. They are waiting for an opportunity to do what they want, but the door is not open."