Vidic calls on Rangnick to drop Maguire

Maguire joined from Leicester City for £80million in 2019 but has come under scrutiny during his time at Old Trafford, especially this season with United struggling.

Rangnick's side succumbed to a 1-0 Premier League loss at lowly Everton on Saturday, with Anthony Gordon's drive deflecting off Maguire and past David De Gea to leave the Red Devils six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

United look set to miss out on a Champions League spot and Rangnick's 47 per cent win rate is the worst of any Red Devils manager in Premier League history.

Maguire has taken plenty of criticism for such an underwhelming campaign and former United centre-back Vidic believes Rangnick must protect his defender.

"Every player has a problem with form at some time in his career," Vidic said. "I did and it's clear that Maguire is not at his best this season.

"I think you can do a few things and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence.

"A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches. The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it's not happening for him.

"It's difficult to play well when you're under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake. You're asking me this and I'm replying as a coach."

Only De Gea (31) and Bruno Fernandes (29) have appeared more times for United in the league this season than Maguire (26).

The England international has also committed the joint-most errors leading to a goal for his side (one – level with De Gea and Luke Shaw) and the joint-most leading to a shot (three along with Jadon Sancho and Nemanja Matic).

Vidic insists that if Maguire requires some time off, Rangnick would grant his request with no questions asked.

"It's not a problem if a player says to his coach that he's not feeling great on the pitch," he added.

"If he says: 'Give me a break, give me a couple of weeks to regroup and train well and then play again'. I had some horrible games for United and needed to find my peace and grow again.”