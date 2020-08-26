Vardy signs new Leicester deal

Chilwell completes big-money move to Chelsea
The former England striker has been a revelation since joining the Foxes from Fleetwood Town in 2012, playing a huge part in their 2015-2016 Premier League title triumph.
Vardy had just under two years to run on his previous contract, but the 33-year-old has agreed terms to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium by a further season.
Three more years of @Vardy7 🔵— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 26, 2020
It’s been a fairy tale rise to the top for our No.9 ✨
The clinical Vardy was the leading goalscorer in the top flight with 23 in 35 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side, who finished fifth last season.
Leicester announced his deal just a couple of days after midfielder James Maddison ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract amid reports England left-back Ben Chilwell is set to join Chelsea.