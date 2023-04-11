VAR official from Spurs win over Brighton dropped

Kaoru Mitoma was tripped by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Seagulls' 2-1 loss at Spurs but no penalty was awarded by referee Stuart Attwell, and the VAR did not summon him to the pitchside monitor for another look.

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), is said to have apologised to Brighton since.

Attwell has not been stood down and will be the VAR for Wolves' home match against Brentford on Saturday, before operating as the fourth official for the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal a day later.

However, Salisbury, the VAR official for Saturday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will see no action this weekend.

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis, who is being investigated for an alleged elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson during the Reds' 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield, is also not involved this weekend.

The PGMOL will not consider Hatzidakis for any matches until the investigation is completed.