Van Dijk hopes more Liverpool recruits follow Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is exactly the type of player Liverpool needs if it is to return to the top, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool wrapped up a £35 million deal to sign the Argentina midfielder from Brighton last week.

The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Premier League season that saw them miss out on the top four as they finished fifth despite a strong finish to the campaign.

Van Dijk, speaking before the Netherlands play Croatia in the Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday, thinks the swoop for Mac Allister is an ideal start to the transfer window.

"He is a very good player," said Van Dijk.

"Obviously, we have played against him many times [with Liverpool] and also with Holland against Argentina. 

"He will definitely be a big addition and something we need in order to be back where we all want it to be. 

"So it's a good start to the transfer window. Hopefully, we get a couple more quality additions and he is definitely one of the players who can make hopefully a difference for us in the next couple of years."

Mac Allister played 35 Premier League matches for Brighton last season.

The 24-year-old scored 10 times as Brighton impressively finished sixth, just one place behind Liverpool, to qualify for the Europa League.

