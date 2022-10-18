BUNDESLIGA
United charged for protests during Newcastle draw

Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for its protests after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal was ruled out against Newcastle United.

Ronaldo twice had the ball in the net in quick succession shortly after half-time in Monday's goalless draw at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's initial strike was struck off for a clear offside, before he then stole in to score again as Newcastle prepared to take the resulting free-kick.

Ronaldo claimed the ball was already in play as Fabian Schar had played a short pass to Nick Pope, who was to take the free-kick.

Referee Craig Pawson disagreed, with his arm still in the air as Ronaldo tackled Pope, prompting a furious reaction from the United forward and his team-mates.

Nine of United's 10 outfield players – Luke Shaw the exception – surrounded Pawson, who then booked Ronaldo.

A statement from the FA on Tuesday read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Sunday (16/10/22).

"It's alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute of this match, and the club has until Thursday (20/10/22) to respond."

