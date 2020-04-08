UEFA chief says Liverpool will win title

The Reds were 25 points clear atop the table when the campaign was suspended due to coronavirus last month.

It remains unclear when, and if, the season will resume, but Ceferin said Jurgen Klopp's men were almost certain to be champions, giving the club their first top-flight title since 1990.

"I see no way to keep Liverpool untitled," he told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa. "If it is played, then they will almost certainly win it – theoretically they have not reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close.

"However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way … and then the champions should be determined. And of course again I don't see a scenario that would not be Liverpool.

"I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at a green table, but I believe they will win the title in one way or another."

However, Ceferin insisted the plan was still for leagues around the world to be completed.

"I just spoke hypothetically," he said. "We are also preparing for such scenarios, but we are not dealing with the details for now.

"At this point, we are fully committed to completing the competition."