Udinese sporting director says PL will be cancelled

The Premier League will follow Belgium's Pro League and cancel the rest of its season, according to Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino.

UEFA chief says Liverpool will win if season cancelled

With Liverpool 25 points clear atop the table, the Premier League was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LaLiga chief rules out voiding season

 

Many leagues around the world have been brought to a standstill, with Belgium set to cancel the rest of their campaign and award the title to leaders Club Brugge.

Marino, whose club are owned by Giampaolo Pozzo – the father of Watford owner Gino, believes England will do likewise.

"The Belgian federation has sanctioned the end of the championship, despite the threat of UEFA sanctions," he told Sportitalia. "England is about to issue the same measure because the situation is becoming very serious. I speak of the Premier League."

Marino added: "We have to get away from this danger, no matter the weather. I'm worried about the coming seasons, not the old one."

More than 81,800 people have died from coronavirus worldwide, while there have been more than 1.4 million cases.

In the United Kingdom, more than 6,100 people have died from coronavirus.

