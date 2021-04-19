Tuchel open to extending Chelsea deal

WATCH every Chelsea match on demand on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 47-year-old replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout in January on an initial 18-month deal with the possibility of an extension.

He has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Chelsea, winning 13, drawing four and losing only two of his first 19 matches in charge.

That run has taken the Blues into the semi-finals of the Champions League and final of the FA Cup, as well as putting their Premier League top-four hopes back in their own hands.

Tuchel admits he was initially anxious about the length of the deal he signed but is driven to succeed in west London and earn an extended contract.

"I had these concerns and after 15 minutes I said to myself it changes nothing how many years the contract says," he said.

"I demand to deliver, to have an impact and be the best I can. If I deserve to stay, I want to stay as long as possible.

"I feel like part of the Chelsea family. It is super professional, we have unbelievable support and I want to fight on the touchline with this team.

"So I don't care what it says on my contract. I need to deserve to stay longer. If I deserve to stay longer, then I will stay longer.

"This is what I demand from myself. I feel free at the moment, I feel good - I'm in the right place at the right moment.

"Everything will fall into place when it is there and if I want to stay longer I need to deliver week in, week out."

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel made history by going unbeaten in his first 14 games, which is the most ever by a Chelsea manager.

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final, where Leicester City awaits, making Tuchel the first German boss to ever reach the showpiece.

Asked how he would have felt upon signing the contract three months ago knowing the club would be battling on three fronts at this stage, Tuchel said: "I would've said 'Okay, let's start immediately!'

"I would've said this is quite a huge target, but there was no time to think about these things.

"The flight from Paris to London we thought about training and the first match against Wolves. Maybe this was good because you don't start thinking too far ahead, don't look at the goals in the future.

"To reach all these things you need to be ready to constantly progress, me as a manager, we as a staff, and every player in this club needs to commit to this approach.

"This is what we do, what I demand of myself and everybody from the staff."