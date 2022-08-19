Tuchel cops one-game ban and fined for Conte clash

The two went head-to-head at the side of the pitch before tempers flared once again at the final whistle following a strong handshake, after Harry Kane's last-gasp goal snatched a 2-2 Premier League draw for Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Both were shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor and the Football Association on Friday revealed the sanctions imposed, with Tuchel's ban suspended temporarily and the punishment subject to appeal.

In a statement, the FA said: "An independent Regulatory Commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3.

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

"These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel's one match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course."

Tuchel had played down the significance of the incident in a press conference on Friday, stating he hoped the FA would not take any further action.

"I was laughing in the dressing room. It was the heat of the match and for me it was not that bad. It was a handshake and a bit too long and heavy a handshake. I admit it, but no harm was done at least from my side," he said.

"The thing would have been very, very quickly ended if there were not 20 people around us that made it look much worse than it was. Of course I laughed about myself.

"I hope they [the FA] do not make more out of it. It's not that big a deal for me. I have nothing but the biggest respect for him and this will not change because of that incident."

Chelsea travel to face Leeds United on Sunday, while Tottenham host Wolves a day prior.