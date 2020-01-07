Tottenham midfielder Sissoko out for three months

The France international suffered medial collateral ligament damage in the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day and missed the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Middlesbrough last weekend.

Spurs expect the 30-year-old to be unable to resume training until the beginning of April.

"[After] a clinical assessment and scans, Moussa Sissoko has today [Tuesday] undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee," a Spurs statement read.

"The France international sustained the injury in our fixture against Southampton, resulting in him missing our recent FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

"Our medical staff will monitor Moussa's recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April."

Sissoko has made 26 appearances for Spurs in all competitions this season, scoring in the league wins over Bournemouth and Burnley.

His injury could make him a doubt for Didier Deschamps's France squad for UEFA Euro 2020, with the world champion beginning its campaign against Germany in Munich on 17 June (AEDT).

The loss of Sissoko could also impact Spurs' plans during the January transfer window, with three other midfielders linked to moves away from north London.

Christian Eriksen is reportedly a target for Inter, while Harry Winks is said to be of interest to Manchester City and Manchester United and Victor Wanyama had been expected to leave after making just four appearances all season.

However, head coach Jose Mourinho could be reticent to let too many midfielders leave while Sissoko is unavailable, unless at least one replacement can be brought in.