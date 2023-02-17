BUNDESLIGA
Tottenham fan cops four-year stadium ban for Ramsdale assault

A man has been banned from attending football matches for four years after pleading guilty to assaulting Aaron Ramsdale at last month's north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Ramsdale left with 'sour taste' by attack from fan

 

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale was kicked in the back by a home supporter after Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

Joseph Watts, a 35-year-old man from east London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Friday, pleading guilty to assault by beating.

As well as his lengthy ban from attending football matches, Watts has been ordered to pay Ramsdale £100 ($A175) in compensation and has been given a community order.

Watts was seen climbing onto the advertising hoardings before kicking Ramsdale and turning back into the stands as the goalkeeper collected his belongings from behind the goal following a heated discussion with Spurs forward Richarlison.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) described the incident as "unacceptable", while Tottenham said they were "appalled" by Watts' actions.

