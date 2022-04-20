Tottenham announces new deal for midfielder Skipp

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, making 24 appearances in all competitions, 18 of them starts, as Antonio Conte's men challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The midfielder is currently recovering from injury, however, with his last league appearance coming in a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on 24 January.

Skipp, who made his first-team debut in 2018 after coming through the club's youth system, has now committed his future to the club for the next five years.

"We are delighted to announce that Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract with the club that will run until 2027," read a statement on the club's website.

"Making his competitive first team debut in a Carabao Cup win over West Ham in October, 2018, the academy graduate has gone on to make 52 appearances for us, whilst enjoying a successful loan spell at Norwich City last season, where he featured in 45 of their 46 league games and was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Season."

Skipp said he was delighted to have extended his stay at his boyhood club, and was anxious to return from his injury as soon as possible.

"I'm delighted to sign this new deal, it's something that I'm very grateful for. It means a lot when you've grown up at the club, my whole family supports this club," he told the club's official media channels.

"It means a lot when you step out in front of that crowd. I've missed that feeling, obviously, in the last few months, and I'm pushing to feel that again.

"It's been a really frustrating one for me, it's just about being patient, it's something that happens in a footballing career, and I just want to make sure that when I'm back, I'm right."

Skipp's team-mates are looking to strengthen their hopes of Champions League qualification when they face Brentford on Saturday, having seen a run of four consecutive league wins halted by a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.